

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $471 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $519 million or $1.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $519 Mln. vs. $510 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX