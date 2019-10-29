Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887629 ISIN: US2810201077 Ticker-Symbol: EIX 
Tradegate
29.10.19
15:24 Uhr
58,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,00
57,50
21:54
56,50
57,00
21:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDISON INTERNATIONAL
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDISON INTERNATIONAL58,500,00 %