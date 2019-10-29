Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871138 ISIN: US3024913036 Ticker-Symbol: FMQ 
Tradegate
25.10.19
14:26 Uhr
74,65 Euro
-0,46
-0,61 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FMC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FMC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,46
85,67
22:42
77,14
77,87
21:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FMC
FMC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FMC CORPORATION74,65-0,61 %