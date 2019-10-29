Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Tradegate
29.10.19
21:59 Uhr
30,000 Euro
-0,380
-1,25 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,915
29,965
22:41
29,920
30,500
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMD
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC30,000-1,25 %