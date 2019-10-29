Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2019
WKN: A2AR3C ISIN: US2578672006 Ticker-Symbol: DLLN 
Stuttgart
29.10.19
16:23 Uhr
3,920 Euro
-0,140
-3,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,740
4,100
22:39
4,060
4,120
21:54
5-Tage-Chart
RR DONNELLEY
RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY3,920-3,45 %