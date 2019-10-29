

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the company projects revenue to be approximately $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, an increase of approximately 48 percent year-over-year. The company said the year-over-year increases are expected to be driven by an increase in Ryzen, EPYC and Radeon product sales. AMD expects non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 44 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.18 compared to $0.13 a year ago. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.18, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Gross margin was 43 percent, up 3 percentage points year-over-year, primarily driven by increased Ryzen and EPYC processor sales.



Third-quarter revenue was $1.80 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year due to higher revenue in the Computing and Graphics segment, partially offset by lower revenue in the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment. Analysts expected revenue of $1.81 billion, for the quarter.



