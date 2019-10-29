

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Group, the owner of French car maker Peugeot, has reportedly held talks over a potential merger, a deal that could create a $50 billion auto giant.



According to Wall Street Journal, both the companies are discussing about an all-share merger of equals. Peugeot Chief Executive Carlos Tavares would lead the combined auto maker as its CEO, while John Elkann, FCA chairman, will become the Chairman of the combined entity.



Fiat Chrysler had earlier this year tried to merge with another French automaker Renault SA, however, dropped the plans later.



