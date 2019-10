MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Tuesday reported third-quarter loss of 24.2 million euros or 0.76 euro per share, compared to profit of $30.2 million euros or 0.96 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the third quarter dropped 77% to 12.5 million euros from 55.0 million euros last year.



Looking forward to 2019, MorphoSys re-affirms its financial guidance. The company expects revenues at the upper end of its guidance of 65 million to 72 million euros.



