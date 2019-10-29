Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Tradegate
29.10.19
19:09 Uhr
106,12 Euro
-1,24
-1,16 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,12
105,76
22:33
105,26
105,50
21:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN DOT
GREEN DOT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREEN DOT CORPORATION22,950+0,88 %
WALMART INC106,12-1,16 %