

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed the company is in the process of implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff to approximately 597,000 customers in Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area, Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County. The intent of a Public Safety Power Shutoff is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire sparked by electrical equipment during extreme weather events.



PG&E said approximately 400,000 customers who were originally impacted by the Oct. 26 Public Safety Power Shutoff event remain without service as part of the subsequent Oct. 29 event.



