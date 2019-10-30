

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan climbed 9.1 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday - exceeding expectations for an increase of 6.0 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in August.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales spiked 7.1 percent - again topping expectations for 3.5 percent and up from 4.6 percent in the previous month.



Large retailer sales surged 10.0 percent on year, beating forecasts for 9.4 percent and up sharply from 0.3 percent a month earlier.



Wholesale sales rose an annual 2.6 percent after falling 4.7 percent in August.



