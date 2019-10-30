Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 514000 ISIN: DE0005140008 Ticker-Symbol: DBK 
Xetra
29.10.19
17:35 Uhr
7,215 Euro
-0,015
-0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,156
7,196
29.10.
7,100
7,150
07:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG7,215-0,21 %