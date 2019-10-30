Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q ISIN: US00215W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:06 Uhr
4,440 Euro
-0,100
-2,20 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR4,440-2,20 %