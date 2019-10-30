

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. (DRWKF.PK) reported third-quarter earnings after taxes of 3.7 million euros compared to a loss of 5.4 million euros, prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was 9.3 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 4.4 million euros, last year.



Net of currency effects, third-quarter order intake rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 695.7 million euros. Net sales were up 6.4 percent to 662.9 million euros. There was a significant increase in net sales in Europe, however a decline was recorded in the Americas and the Africa, Asia, and Australia regions.



Dräger expects to generate net sales growth of 4.0 to 6.0 percent in fiscal 2019 (net of currency effects). Full-year EBIT margin will remain within the range of 1.0 to 3.0 percent.



