Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $2.41 and was up 54.36% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2019, and provided fourth-quarter and full-year earnings outlook.



Net income for the third quarter was $6.4 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share.



Net sales for the third quarter were $266.2 million, compared to $266.4 million in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts had a consensus estimate of $265.99 million for the period.



Looking ahead, the company expects to report a loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.16 in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.13 in the quarter.



Full-year earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.34 per share. Analysts expect earnings of only $0.15 per share for the full-year.



Operating cash flow for the 2019 fiscal year-to-date period was a positive $13.7 million, compared to a negative $8.1 million in the prior-year period. This $21.7 million improvement in operating cash flow contributed to reduced revolving credit borrowings year-over-year, with $60.6 million in borrowings at quarter-end, reflecting a $22.9 million or 27% improvement versus the prior year.



2. Mattel, Inc. (MAT)



Mattel, Inc., is a children's entertainment company, that designs and produces toys and consumer products.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.56 and was up 20.45% in after-hours.



News: The company announced upbeat financial results for the third quarter.



Third-quarter net income was $70.6 million or $0.20 per share compared with $6.3 million or $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.26 per share compared with $0.18 in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share.



Net Sales for the third quarter were $1.482 billion, up 3% from $1.438 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.



3. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)



Silicon Motion Technology designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $39.00 and was up 15.1% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, and announced a fourth-quarter revenue outlook.



Net income in the third quarter was $4.21 million or $0.12 per ADS compared with $29.18 million or $0.81 per ADS in the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP income was $24.43 million or $0.69 per ADS compared with $34.92 million or $0.96 per ADS for the year-ago quarter. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.56 per ADS for the quarter.



Net sales in the third quarter were down to $110.52 million from $138.56 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.



Non-GAAP sales were $113.17 million in the quarter compared with $131.36 million for the year-earlier quarter. The analysts' expectation for sales was $108.53 million.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $133 million to $139 million, which is higher than the consensus estimate of $125.35 million.



4. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)



Tenable Holdings is a cybersecurity solutions provider.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $22.40 and was up 7.19% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, and provided an outlook for the fourth quarter and f full-year.



Third-quarter net loss narrowed to $17.6 million or $0.18 per share from $20.9 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter of last year.



Non-GAAP net loss was $6.7 million or $0.07 per share compared to a loss of $12.0 million or $0.14 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts estimate was loss per share of $0.11.



Revenue in the quarter was $91.9 million, representing a 32% increase year-over-year. Analysts expected the company to report revenue of $88.73 million for the quarter.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $93.5 million to $94.5 million. The analysts' expectation is $93.89 million.



Non-GAAP net loss per share in the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.11. Analysts expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.13 for the quarter.



For the full-year, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $351.0 million to $352.0 million. The consensus estimate for revenue is $348.35 million.



The company anticipates non-GAAP net loss per share for the full-year to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.41. Analysts have a consensus estimate of $0.48 loss per share.



5. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM)



Maxim Integrated Products develops and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits.



The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $58.66 and was up 6.73% in after-hours.



News: The company announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended September 28, 2019.



Net income in the first quarter was $140.16 million or $0.51 per share compared with $197.42 million or $0.70 per share in the year-earlier quarter.



Non-GAAP net income in the quarter was $141.77 million or $0.52 per share versus $210.54 million or $0.75 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts had a consensus estimate of $0.49 per share.



Revenue for the first quarter was down to $533.04 million from $638.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $0.49 to $0.57 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.



Revenue for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of $525 million to $565 million. Analysts estimate for revenue is $535.24 million.



