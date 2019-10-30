

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in September, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday.



The adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent in September. On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3 percent from 3.2 percent in August.



According to results of the labor force survey, 1.32 million people were unemployed in September, down by 106,000 people compared with the same month a year earlier.



The Federal Labor Agency is set to publish Germany's unemployment data for October. Economists forecast the number of unemployed to increase 2,000 following a decline of 10,000 in September.



