Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NH6 ISIN: GB00BV9FP302 Ticker-Symbol: COUD 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
09:15 Uhr
14,100 Euro
-0,060
-0,42 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUTACENTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUTACENTER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,090
15,850
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUTACENTER
COMPUTACENTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPUTACENTER PLC14,100-0,42 %