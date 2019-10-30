

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), a provider of IT infrastructure and services, said that trading across the Group in the third-quarter has been good. Revenue and profitability remain well ahead of its third-quarter 2018 year-to-date performance on a like for like basis before the positive impact of acquisitions.



The company noted that its outlook remains in line with its existing expectations, which were upgraded as per the Group's Trading Update on 31 July 2019.



'While the fourth quarter is always the most critical to the year's performance, the Board's confidence with its current expectations continues to strengthen as we progress through the year,' the company said.



