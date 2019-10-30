Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEAP ISIN: GB00B1FP8915 Ticker-Symbol: 43B 
Stuttgart
30.10.19
10:24 Uhr
3,392 Euro
-0,030
-0,88 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BBA AVIATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BBA AVIATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,420
3,562
11:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BBA AVIATION
BBA AVIATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BBA AVIATION PLC3,392-0,88 %