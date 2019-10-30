

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Wednesday, the European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic confidence survey data. The economic sentiment index is forecast to drop to 101.1 in October from 101.7 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.97 against the yen, 1.1025 against the franc, 0.8625 against the pound and 1.1114 against the greenback at 5:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX