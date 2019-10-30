

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Justice to provide Prisoner Escort and Custody Services for the South of England region. The contract, which will start on 29 August 2020, has a total estimated value of about 800 million pounds over the ten-year term.



The company will be responsible for the safe and secure transportation of prisoners between prisons and courts, and for the safe and secure custody of prisoners while at court.



Serco said, 'We are investing in a new fleet of vehicles and an IT upgrade programme which we are confident will deliver further improvements to the strong performance and innovation we have already delivered over recent years.'



The contract will incur mobilisation and transformation costs of around 4 million pounds that will be charged to profit in 2020.



The current operations handle about 24,000 prisoner movements a month, servicing 67 courts utilising 8 vehicle bases. The new contract will service 104 courts and utilise 16 vehicle bases, Serco said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX