

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in September, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 1.1 percent year-on-year in September, following a 0.8 percent fall in August.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 5.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



While, prices for capital goods rose 1.1 percent in September and those for consumer goods increased 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in September, after a 0.3 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX