

Norway's retail sales fell in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume index of retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in August.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales fell 0.1 percent monthly in September, following a 0.3 percent decline in the previous month.



On a working day and calendar-adjusted basis, the volume index of retail sales rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in September, after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.



During the July to September period, retail sales remained unchanged sequentially, after a 1.0 percent rise in the the previous three-month period.



