Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889375 ISIN: US6494451031 Ticker-Symbol: QC1 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:00 Uhr
12,300 Euro
+0,200
+1,65 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,900
12,000
14:15
11,800
12,000
12:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC12,300+1,65 %