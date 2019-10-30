

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $582.4 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $505.4 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $582.0 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $3.50 billion from $3.31 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $582.0 Mln. vs. $528.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q1): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.



