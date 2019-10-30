

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Entergy Corp. (ETR) updated its outlook for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings to a range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share from the prior range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share, raising the midpoint 5 cents and narrowing the range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



