Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Q9D ISIN: US16934Q2084 Ticker-Symbol: 4CR1 
Stuttgart
30.10.19
08:10 Uhr
18,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,200
18,300
14:03
18,200
18,300
14:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHIMERA INVESTMENT
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION18,4000,00 %