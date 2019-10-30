

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross wages logged a double-digit growth in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Average gross earnings increased at a faster pace of 11.5 percent year-on-year in August, after rising 10.7 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast the rate to improve moderately to 11.2 percent.



Average net earnings excluding tax benefits also grew 11.5 percent.



During January to August, average gross earnings climbed 10.7 percent after rising 10.6 percent a month ago. The average gross earnings totaled HUF 359,800.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX