

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence decreased in October, after improving in the previous month, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -7.2 in October from -7.1 in September.



The economic sentiment index decreased to 2.1 in October from 2.2 in the previous month.



The manufacturing confidence indicator declined to -4.2 in October from -4.1 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale improved to -11.7 in October from -12.7 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector decreased to 1.8 in October, while the confidence measure in the services sector increased to 10.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX