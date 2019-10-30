

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production continued to decline in September, while retail sales grew further, albeit at a slower pace, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 5.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 5.3 percent decline in August.



Manufacturing output decreased 3.3 percent in September, following a 2.5 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.3 percent in September, the same rate of decline as seen in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales climbed 3.8 percent annually in September, following a 4.9 percent rise in August. A similar growth was seen in December last year.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped 2.4 percent in September, after a 0.6 percent in August.



Another data from Statistics Portugal showed that the jobless rate rose to 6.6 percent in September from 6.4 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX