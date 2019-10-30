

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economy logged a faster growth in the third quarter, flash data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew by non-adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year after rising 1.8 percent in the second quarter.



On seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP growth eased to 1.8 percent from 2.5 percent a quarter ago.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economic growth held steady at 0.7 percent in the third quarter.



The statistical office is scheduled to issue revised data on November 29.



Another report from the statistical office showed that retail trade turnover decreased 1 percent in September from August and by 0.4 percent from last year.



