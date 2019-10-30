Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887320 ISIN: US0997241064 Ticker-Symbol: BGW 
Tradegate
30.10.19
14:34 Uhr
35,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,12 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,000
35,200
14:45
35,000
35,200
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORGWARNER
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORGWARNER INC35,400-1,12 %
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED--