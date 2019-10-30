

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - With a view to making its Prime membership more attractive, Amazon.com has introduced free grocery delivery for its Prime members.



The company said it is eliminating the monthly fee of $14.99 for Amazon Prime members, who pay a fee of $119 per year.



According to the e-commerce giant, Prime members will now get free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market on meat, seafood, produce, snacks and household essentials. They will have options for fast one- and two-hour delivery windows.



Amazon noted that Prime members currently shopping grocery delivery can continue to enjoy these services.



All other Prime members who live in one of the more than 2,000 cities and towns where grocery delivery is available can enroll in the program by requesting an invitation to shop Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market delivery.



In the last few months, Amazon has expanded grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to more cities. It plans to extend the grocery delivery and pickup services to even more cities.



In April, Amazon had announced its plans to offer free one-day shipping as the default for Amazon Prime members, instead of the free two-day Prime shipping offered currently. The company will spend $800 million to improve its delivery infrastructure to make this possible.



Following the acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon, the companies have launched benefits such as exclusive Prime member savings, two-hour delivery on Whole Foods groceries through Prime Now in more than 60 metros, grocery pickup for Prime members within thirty minutes at select Whole Foods locations, and shopping using Alexa for Prime members.



