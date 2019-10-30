

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michaels has recalled 14,000 Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks due to risk of fire and burn.



According to the company, the lithium ion battery in the keychain's mobile power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The firm has received two reports of the recalled keychain overheating when charging and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Bead Landing tassel keychains with mobile power banks and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.



The recalled Michaels stores nationwide from March 2018 through August 2019 for about $20. The recalled keychain mobile power banks measure about 7 inches long by 1.5 inches wide with USB and micro USB charging cables, as well as a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable.



