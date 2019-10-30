

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $63.45 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $60.55 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $233.95 million from $229.75 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $63.45 Mln. vs. $60.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $233.95 Mln vs. $229.75 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.48 to $3.54



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX