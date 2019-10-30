

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $67.1 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $72.8 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Legg Mason Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $85.6 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $743.3 million from $758.4 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.6 Mln. vs. $78.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $743.3 Mln vs. $758.4 Mln last year.



