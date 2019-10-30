

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corporation (FLS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $68.44 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $28.21 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $77.19 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $996.54 million from $952.72 million last year.



Flowserve Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $77.19 Mln. vs. $63.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q3): $996.54 Mln vs. $952.72 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX