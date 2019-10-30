

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $70.8 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $68.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $67.9 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $769.2 million from $778.8 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $67.9 Mln. vs. $64.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $769.2 Mln vs. $778.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 - $2.00



