

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates, driven largely by higher-than expected revenues reflecting strong growth in ad revenues.



Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's third-quarter profit rose to $6.09 billion or $2.12 per share from $5.14 billion or $1.76 per share last year. On average, 39 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter surged 29 percent to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion for the quarter.



Daily active users were up 9 percent to 1.62 billion on average for September 2019, while monthly active users increased 8 percent to 2.45 billion.



Mobile advertising revenues continue to be dominant contributor to ad revenues as it represented 94 percent of advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 92 percent last year. Total advertising revenues surged 28 percent to $17.38 billion.



Revenues of Facebook, the world's most popular social networking site, continues to rise every quarter as companies and other firms continue to spend heavily to advertise on the social network.



About 2.8 billion people use Facebook, and its properties WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger each month, Facebook said.



'We had a good quarter and our community and business continue to grow,' said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. 'We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people's lives around the world.'



FB closed Wednesday's trading at $188.25, down $1.06 or 0.56% on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $4.11 or 2.18% in the after-hours trading.



