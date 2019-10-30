

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $76.21 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $58.17 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.27 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $388.91 million from $366.31 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $93.27 Mln. vs. $67.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $388.91 Mln vs. $366.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $325 - $365 Mln



