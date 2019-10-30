

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $48.2 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $38.2 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $50.7 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $9.32 billion from $10.43 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $50.7 Mln. vs. $42.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $9.32 Bln vs. $10.43 Bln last year.



