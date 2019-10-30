Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Tradegate
30.10.19
21:54 Uhr
76,81 Euro
+0,99
+1,31 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,37
77,54
22:25
76,58
77,24
22:02
