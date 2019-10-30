

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $3.00 to $3.05. Consolidated GAAP revenue growth is anticipated to be in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent. Global comparable store sales growth are expected to be in a range of 3 percent to 4 percent. In fiscal 2020, the company targets approximately 2,000 net new Starbucks stores globally. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.07. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.70, up 13 percent from prior year. On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter consolidated net revenues were $6.7 billion, up 7 percent over the prior year. Global comparable store sales were up 5 percent, driven by a 3 percent increase in average ticket and a 2 percent increase in comparable transactions. Analysts expected revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter.



Shares of Starbucks were up nearly 3% after hours.



