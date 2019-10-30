

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $34 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Redwood Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $34 million from $35 million last year.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX