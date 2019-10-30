Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915201 ISIN: US7607591002 Ticker-Symbol: RPU 
Tradegate
30.10.19
11:34 Uhr
79,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
REPUBLIC SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPUBLIC SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,00
80,00
22:02
79,00
79,50
21:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REPUBLIC SERVICES
REPUBLIC SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPUBLIC SERVICES INC79,500,00 %