Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909846 ISIN: US86183P1021 Ticker-Symbol: 2GX 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
08:02 Uhr
29,920 Euro
-0,100
-0,33 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,150
29,800
22:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STONERIDGE
STONERIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STONERIDGE INC29,920-0,33 %