

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.66 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $13.29 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $203.39 million from $208.85 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q3): $203.39 Mln vs. $208.85 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX