

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month net income increased 4.1 percent to 536 million Swiss francs from last year's 515 million francs.



Earnings per share were 14.88 francs, up 5.5 percent from 14.10 francs a year ago.



Operating cashflow or EBITDA grew 4.8 percent from last year to 732 million francs. The EBITDA margin amounted to 30.8 percent, up from 29.5 percent last year.



Sales for the period edged up 0.4 percent to 2.38 billion francs from 2.37 billion francs a year ago. Currency-adjusted sales climbed 3.9 percent.



Sales in the third quarter reached 754 million francs, up 1.8 percent in Swiss francs, while currency-adjusted growth was 5.5 percent.



Looking ahead for 2019 as a whole, the company continues to expect to achieve currency adjusted sales growth of 3-4 percent.



The company now expects to achieve an operating cashflow margin of around 29 percent, while previous outlook was a margin between 28 and 29 percent.



