

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, reported Thursday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 24 percent to 59.61 billion yen from last year's 78.39 billion yen.



Earnings per share dropped to 164.58 yen from 216.04 yen last year.



Operating profit declined 27 percent from last year to 60.32 billion yen.



Sales revenue for the period edged down 0.2 percent to 799.05 billion yen from 800.64 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 125 billion yen or 345.21 yen per basic share, operating profit of 140 billion yen, and sales revenue of 1.70 trillion yen.



From the previous year, the company projects a growth of 21.1 percent in attributable profit, 47.6 percent in operating income and 4.7 percent in sales revenue.



