Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Tradegate
30.10.19
18:42 Uhr
129,65 Euro
+2,20
+1,73 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,55
129,85
10:15
129,60
129,70
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLSBERG A/S B129,65+1,73 %