

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company declined to 1.766 billion euros from 2.274 billion euros last year. IFRS Earnings per share were 1.41 euros down from 1.82 euros in the previous year.



Earnings per share excluding the exchanged/held-for-exchange Animal Health business was 1.49 euros, down 18.6% reflecting the capital gain on the European generics divestment in the third-quarter of 2018.



Business net income increased 4.3% to 2.399 billion euros and 0.2% at constant exchange rates or CER. Business earnings per share increased 4.3% to 1.92 euros on a reported basis and was stable at CER.



Quarterly sales were 9.499 billion euros, up 1.1% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a positive effect of 2.2 percentage points mainly driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar which was partially offset by the negative impact from the Argentine Peso. At CER, sales decreased 1.1%.



Sanofi Genzyme sales increased 19.5% driven by continued strong uptake of Dupixent.



Sanofi expects 2019 business earnings per share to grow about 5% at CER barring unforeseen major adverse events.



