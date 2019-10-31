

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, data from Destatis revealed Thursday.



Driven by non-food product sales, turnover in retail trade increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.1 percent rise in August. The rate came in line with expectations.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco climbed 0.5 percent and non-food sales climbed 4.9 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 0.1 percent, offsetting a 0.1 percent drop in August. Sales were forecast to climb 0.2 percent.



In nominal terms, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent on month but grew 3.5 percent from the last year.



