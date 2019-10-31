

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2019. The Group said, whilst market conditions remain challenging, overall performance in Personal Care, Coatings and Talc has been in line with expectations due to its self-help actions. Elementis plc projects an improved second half performance, broadly in line with expectations. The Group's strong free cash generation continued in its third quarter.



CEO, Paul Waterman, said: 'Although there are no signs of improvement in global economic conditions, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. We are confident about our significant medium term innovation, growth and efficiency opportunities.'



