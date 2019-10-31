Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:01 Uhr
1,699 Euro
-0,031
-1,79 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,685
1,742
09:08
1,671
1,689
30.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTIS
ELEMENTIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELEMENTIS PLC1,699-1,79 %