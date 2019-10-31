Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MV91 ISIN: GB00B1YKG049 Ticker-Symbol: 3I8 
Frankfurt
31.10.19
08:04 Uhr
1,456 Euro
-0,070
-4,59 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC1,456-4,59 %