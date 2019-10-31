

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) said it delivered a solid Group performance in its third quarter. Year-on-year, the Group recorded a 1 percent increase in credit issued with a continued strong operational performance in European home credit offset partially by Mexico.



International Personal Finance stated that its outlook for the Group in 2019 remains unchanged since the half-year report and the Group is on track to deliver full-year profit before tax in line with consensus expectations. The Group expects European home credit to continue to deliver a strong operational performance.



